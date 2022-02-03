IOWA — Hall-of-Fame NBA coach Bill Fitch, who began his career at Coe College and later led Larry Bird to an NBA title, has passed away at the age of 89.

Fitch was born in Davenport, Iowa on May 19th, 1932. He graduated high school in Cedar Rapids and played college basketball at Coe College. He returned to Coe four years after graduating and served as head coach from 1958-1962. From Coe he climbed the coaching ladder through stops at North Dakota, Bowling Green and the University of Minnesota.

In 1970, Fitch was named the inaugural head coach of the expansion Cleveland Cavaliers. In 1976 he was named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Cavs to the Eastern Conference Finals. In 1979 he would leave Cleveland for the Boston Celtics. He was joined in his first season by rookie Larry Bird. The two would win an NBA Championship in their second season together. Fitch would go on to coach the Houston Rockets, New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Clippers over 25 years.

25 Mar 1997: Guard Brent Barry and coach Bill Fitch of the Los Angeles Clippers speak to each other before a game against the Vancouver Grizzlies at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers won the game 110-104. Mandatory Credit: Elsa Hasch /Allsport

Bill Fitch, Head Coach for the Los Angeles Clippers writes out instructions to the team on a wipe board of the court in a sideline huddle during their NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on 13th March 1997 at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California, United States. The Clippers won the game 108 – 98. . (Photo by Brian Bahr/Allsport/Getty Images)

Bill Fitch, Head Coach for the New Jersey Nets lines up with his players during the NBA Atlantic Division basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on 20th December 1991 at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. The Chicago Bulls won the game 115 – 98. (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/Allsport/Getty Images)

At the end of his career, Fitch held the NBA record for most losses as a head coach with 1,106. That mark has since been surpassed by Lenny Wilkens. Fitch also amassed 944 regular season wins and had a 55-54 playoff record, including the 1981 championship.

Fitch was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.