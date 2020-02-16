Hairball coming to the Iowa State Fair this summer

Iowa News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Hairball.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hairball will be coming to the Iowa State Fair on August 14.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the Kum & Go stage, a part of the 2020 Iowa State Fair Coors Light Grandstand Series.

Tickets are free for general admission. There is also an option to purchase pit standing and premium seating tickets for $20.

Hairball is an 80s cover band that is celebrating their 20th year together with an anniversary concert, their biggest so far.

The band covers Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, KISS, Journey, Motley Crue, Poison, Van Halen, Queen, and more.

For more information, visit the Iowa State Fair website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.