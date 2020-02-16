Hairball coming to the Iowa State Fair this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hairball will be coming to the Iowa State Fair on August 14.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the Kum & Go stage, a part of the 2020 Iowa State Fair Coors Light Grandstand Series.

Tickets are free for general admission. There is also an option to purchase pit standing and premium seating tickets for $20.

Hairball is an 80s cover band that is celebrating their 20th year together with an anniversary concert, their biggest so far.

The band covers Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, KISS, Journey, Motley Crue, Poison, Van Halen, Queen, and more.

For more information, visit the Iowa State Fair website.