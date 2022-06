WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival.

A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running.

Police were seen searching an area near I-235 as carnival-goers were exiting the area.

Authorities had not briefed the media as of 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, and no injuries can be confirmed.