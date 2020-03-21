Gun and surplus stores see sales increase during virus pandemic

MARION, Iowa (CNN/KGAN) – People are dealing with coronavirus fears in many different ways. Some are helping senior citizens buy groceries while some are stocking up on guns and bullets.

At Cedar Valley Outfitters, no one has been sleeping much. That’s because COVID-19 has not just opened up a run on toilet paper and food, but guns and ammunition as well.

“I have been doing this full time since 1997, and I have never seen anything like this one,” said Ernie Traugh with Cedar Valley Outfitters.

Sales are up 200 to 300 percent than normal, and more shipments are coming in, some of the biggest ever at the store.

“It’s like a tax person during tax season or working at a restaurant during mother’s day. It’s like ‘Hey, we’ve got to get through these times.’ I literally just rolled the dice and spent everything I have,” Traugh said.

Firearms in itself is in high demand, but what’s in even more demand right now is the ammunition.

Traugh said that they had a decent supply at one point but then sold it all.

Other businesses like surplus stores also seeing more people come in, all to prepare for the worst.

“People are buying gas masks. Gas masks are NBC; nuclear, biological and chemical. So whether they work for coronavirus i have no idea,” said Keith Post of Uncle Stan’s Military Surplus.

They’ll keep restocking to make sure everyone gets a shot at what they want.

“I would rather have everybody have one box of bullets than some guy have 10,000 bullets,”