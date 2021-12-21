DES MOINES, Iowa – The retrial of a man charged with the 2019 murders of a Des Moines woman and her two children has ended in a guilty verdict on all counts.

Monday, a Polk County jury found Marvin Esquivel-Lopez guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

The victims and Esquivel-Lopez all lived in the same house, but on different floors.

The first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury said they were able to reach a verdict on the murder of Flores-Rodriguez but not for the children.

Esquivel-Lopez claimed Flores-Rodriguez killed her own children then he shot her in self-defense.

Federal immigration officials confirm Esquivel-Lopez, also known as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. He had been deported from the U.S. twice before. He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in 2010.

Esquivel-Lopez will be sentenced to life in prison, the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Iowa, at a later date.