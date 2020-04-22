Guatemalan man sentenced after using someone else’s name, SSN to work in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who used a false identification document and someone else’s name and social security number to work in Tama, Iowa, was sentenced to three months in federal prison.

Esgar Ramos-Lopez, 27, is a citizen of Guatemala illegally present in the United States and residing in Tama, Iowa.

Ramos-Lopez was sentenced Wednesday by a U.S. District Court Judge to 90 days’ imprisonment.

Ramos-Lopez received the prison term after a February 5 guilty plea to one count of unlawful use of an identification document and one count of misuse of a social security number.

At the guilty plea, Ramos-Lopez admitted he used a fraudulent Social Security card when he completed employment and tax forms using someone else’s name and Social Security Number in January 2019 at a business in Tama, Iowa.

According to court documents, when arrested at his place of employment in January, Ramos-Lopez initially used the alias name with immigration agents and falsely claimed to be a United States citizen.

He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ramos-Lopez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be turned over to immigration officials.

Latest Stories