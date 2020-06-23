Groups file lawsuit seeking to block abortion waiting period in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two organizations filed a lawsuit that seeks to stop a 24-hour waiting period for abortions that were approved by Iowa lawmakers in the closing hours of the legislative session.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and a doctor represented by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed the suit Tuesday in state court.

The suit seeks to block the measure and to impose a temporary injunction to stop it from taking effect July 1.

The groups filing the suit expect the bill to be signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is an outspoken opponent of abortion rights.

The waiting period was approved on the last day of a shortened legislative session.

