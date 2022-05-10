DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines community group is continuing its push for police reform.

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement will be at Monday night’s Des Moines City Council meeting.

The group says it plans to call on city leaders to being implementing recommendations given to the Des Moines Police Department from an outside consulting firm. There are 23 of those recommendations including the creation of a Community Advisory Review Board.

The group is also calling for a third-party investigation into the department’s policing of people of color.