‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.’ ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss

It all started as a basic idea to bring holiday cheer to the community, and now it also brings hope and help for those who need it.

Holiday lights and displays brightening up neighborhoods amid merry musical selections and the ever-present mean one himself, the Grinch, EVS Mobile Repair has taken to the streets with its Grinch truck, and the outpouring of support has been more than expected. “We have one of the best communities out there. Giving back is so rewarding,” Bridgette Vale of the Grinch truck said. “Our team of employees have worked on this project together, community members on Facebook have shared, and folks have reached out with touching stories. This is the true meaning of Christmas.”

The Grinch truck is scheduled to cruise around the QCA Tuesdays through Sundays until December 23. To view planned routes, check out EVS Mobile Repair’s Facebook page here. Grinch truck visit requests can be submitted here, and the company will try to reach as many people as possible during the holiday season.

The Grinch truck is also scheduled to appear at the following events:

If you’d like to donate to the Grinch truck’s mission of helping those in need, you may donate at any visit location or via Business Venmo to @evsmobilerepair. For more information, click here.