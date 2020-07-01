Grim gift adds 500 body bags to Iowa’s coronavirus stockpile

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s executive branch is getting a grim gift from a company that has long made uniforms for meatpacking workers: a free supply of 500 body bags.
Dickson Industries is donating the body bags as the state prepares for a worst-case scenario in which the coronavirus or another health emergency would overwhelm hospitals and medical examiners.
The Des Moines-based company makes garments and products for the food processing, medical and other industries, including coats and insulated jackets for meatpacking workers.
A state spokesman says the body bags will be kept in a state stockpile, just like 500 ventilators the state is purchasing.
Latest Stories
- GOP to block infrastructure bill over climate requirements
- Mason City woman sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment on meth charges
- Democrats back $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, Republicans suggest alternative plans
- House takes up bill to fix nation’s crumbling infrastructure
- Vandals damage dozens of gravestones at Waterloo cemetery