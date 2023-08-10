DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — One Iowan is being reunited with a record-breaking amount of money following the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.

Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith made the announcement Wednesday.

“Today we are returning $4.5 million to one Iowan,” said Smith. “Now this Iowan has asked to keep her name confidential, we will honor that request. I can tell you it was McDonald’s stock and dividend is what we’re returning.”

The owner invested in more than 15,000 shares in McDonald’s and when the company deemed the property unclaimed, it was turned over to the state. The owner responded to the state’s due diligence letter and all of those shares and dividends were returned to her.

Smith said the previous record for the amount of money returned through the treasure hunt was $2.3 million. Over the last four decades, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned more than $340 million to Iowans.

The program is designed to return unclaimed property like shares, forgotten checking and savings accounts, contents of safety deposit boxes, utility refunds, and life insurance policy payouts.

You can visit the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt’s website to see if you have any unclaimed property.