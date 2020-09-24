Grassley says position on Supreme Court is not hypocritical

(AP) – Sen. Charles Grassley is continuing to defend his decision to consider a U.S. Supreme Court justice saying he is not a hypocrite for going back on a statement he made to constituents four years ago.
Grassley said in 2016 if he were chairman in 2020 during a presidential campaign he would not hold hearings to be consistent with his position on a President Barack Obama nominee, otherwise, it would be hypocritical.
He says he’s not going back on his word because his answer was conditioned on being chairman and being in a position to decide whether to move forward on a nomination.
