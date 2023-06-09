Donald Trump has been charged with 37 counts in relation to the mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago as well as his efforts to block the government from recovering the documents.

An indictment unsealed by the Justice Department Friday underscores the high-level material the former president kept after leaving office, the times he improperly shared it with those without clearances, and the extent he sought to block any efforts to retrieve them.

Trump announced he was going to be indicted Thursday night.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) released statements regarding the announcement of Trump’s indictment.

Grassley, Ernst and Reynolds’ statements were made before the indictment was unsealed Friday afternoon. Responses are as 5 p.m. on Friday, June, 9, 2023.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

DOJ indicts former President / candidate Trump SAME DAY DOJ/FBI restricts access to unnecessarily redacted Biden allegations And they wonder why ppl think there r two standards for justice Sen. Chuck Grassley on Twitter

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

The Left is more concerned with so-called “equity” than equal application of the law. Biden promised to unify, but instead he’s further politicized the justice system, sowing more doubt in American institutions. Iowans are fed up & want to restore confidence in our justice system Sen. Joni Ernst on Twitter

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

The federal indictment of former President Trump represents a grave warning sign for the state of equal justice and public trust in government institutions in this country. Just like the Biden CDC’s overreach during COVID will have long-lasting impacts on the American people’s trust in public health institutions, the Biden administration’s weaponization of the Justice Department will diminish Americans’ confidence in law enforcement institutions for decades to come. This is a sad day for America, and it is difficult to see where we go from here—particularly as President Biden has also been accused of the same thing the DOJ is prosecuting former President Trump for. 2024 can’t come soon enough.” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

NewsNation Now contributed to this report.