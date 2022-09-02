DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Chuck Grassley and President Joe Biden worked together across the aisle for decades in Congress. Now, the former colleagues seem far apart on how they believe the country is doing leading up to the midterm election.

Biden invoked fury at “MAGA Republicans” in a televised speech before the nation Thursday evening, proclaiming far-right extremists as a threat to the country.

“We are not bystanders in this ongoing attack on democracy,” Biden said. There are far more Americans from every background and belief that reject the MAGA ideology than those who accept it.”

Grassley, who is seeking his eighth term in the Senate during November’s election, believes Biden’s views of a divided country are exaggerated.

“People say that there’s a division, but I like to tell them that I can get along with any Senator, and I don’t think any Senator dislikes me,” Grassley said. “If there is one, I don’t want to know who it is.”

Grassley visited the Central Iowa Trauma Recovery Center in Des Moines hours before Biden’s speech. During that visit, he hoped that Biden would keep his speech constrained to the center of the political aisle.

“I’d like to have him do what he said in his inaugural speech,” Grassley said. “He said that he was going to be a uniter and that he wants to serve all people, but since he’s been president, they’ve tried to do everything in a partisan way, and they’ve tried to divide America.”

However, Biden strongly reiterated his belief that the most intense political division is due to Republican actions.

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards, backwards to an America where there is no right to choose,” Biden said. “While the threat to American democracy is real, I want to say as clearly as we can: we are not powerless in the face of these threats.”