NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl.

The crash happened just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 1800 block of West End Avenue, officials said.

According to police, 76-year-old William Smith Jr. of Waterloo, Iowa, was crossing West End Avenue from north to south when he was hit by a hotel passenger van.

Authorities reported Smith had been walking with family members, one of whom tried to tell him not to cross due to traffic, but he “apparently did not hear the warning” and was injured after he stepped into the roadway.

Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died, according to officials.

Meanwhile, none of the eight people inside the van, including the driver, were injured in the collision. Police also said no charges are expected against the van driver.

According to the University of Iowa, Smith was the grandfather of Jack Campbell, a member of the Hawkeyes’ football team.

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.,” said head football coach Kirk Ferentz. “We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter. All of us – players, coaches and staff members – will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The university said Campbell’s parents waited until after the Music City Bowl game ended to tell him about his grandfather’s death “so that Jack would have one last time to play with his Iowa Hawkeye teammates.”

The original report from Metro Police — which was released at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 — said one person died and one person was injured in the crash, but authorities only mentioned Smith’s death in their 3:32 p.m. update.

The department said the nearest crosswalk was approximately 175 feet west of the collision, adding that it was raining at the time of the incident.

No other information was immediately released about the crash.