CHELSEA, Iowa (AP) — A Tama County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by law enforcement in the fatal shooting of a man by a sheriff’s deputy during an armed confrontation last October.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday that the grand jury declined to return an indictment in the shooting that killed 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III.

Investigators have said that Tama County sheriff’s deputies and officers with several other law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Chelsea.

Officials said arriving officers saw Wilfong walking around holding a handgun. Investigators said a Tama County deputy shot him after Wilfong fired the gun.