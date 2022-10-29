SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines.

According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their high ratings.

10. Roble’s Taqueria

Located at 1401 Dakota Ave. on the border of Iowa and Nebraska, this Mexican restaurant has 4.6 stars on both Yelp and Facebook, and it is known for its birra tacos. One review called the restaurant, “a hidden gem for authentic, cheap, and flavorful Mexican food.”

9. The Diving Elk

Established in 2014, this gastropub has 18 craft beers on tap, as well as handcrafted cocktails and what reviewers called exceptional food. Scoring 4.3 stars on Yelp and 4.5 stars on Facebook, the pub offers tons of options for groups and plenty of happy hour specials to keep customers coming back.

The Diving Elk can be found at 1101 4th St. in Sioux City.

8. Sneaky’s Chicken

Sneaky’s Chicken is a casual chicken joint for the whole family. Located at 3711 Gordon Drive, the restaurant has 4.5 stars on Yelp and is known for its fried chicken as well as its gizzards.

7. Koffie Knechtion

This coffee house is tucked away at 419 Golf Road, South Sioux City in Nebraska, and has 4.9 stars on Yelp. Koffie Knechtion can also host your social events, meetings, private parties, and even weddings. With homemade baked goods and what customers called, “beyond charming,” it’s no wonder this place has such a high rating.

6. Opa Time

Have a hankering for a Greek or Mediterranean option? Look no further than Opa Time, which has 4.7 stars on Yelp and lunch/dinner options for the whole family.

Located at 2129 Hamilton Blvd., in Sioux City, the restaurant offers traditional dishes like its gyro and its hummus and pita deal.

5. Mi Rancherita

The top five best restaurants start with Mi Rancherita, which has 4.6 stars on Yelp. The restaurant offers all sorts of Mexican dishes, including fajitas, quesadillas, burritos, pupusas, tameles, and tacos. Homemade tortillas and a cheap price create the ideal dining experience for customers.

Mi Rancherita is located at 1512 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City.

4. Pierce Street Coffee Works

Located at 1920 Pierce St. in Sioux City, this coffee shop has 4.6 stars on Yelp and is known for its specialty coffees. Customers praised the creative coffee combinations, delicious food, and courteous staff members.

3. Marto Brewing Co.

Taking third place on the list is Marto Brewing Co., which has 4.6 stars on Yelp. This gastropub’s popular dishes include Bavarian pretzels, street heat wings, and wood-fired pizza. Established in June 2019, the brewery features a full-service taproom and more than 10 wines, as well as a variety of sangrias.

Marto Brewing Co. is located at 930 4th St. in Sioux City.

2. Shahi Palace

Coming in second place is Shahi Palace, an Indian grill with 4.7 stars on Yelp. Located at 3146 Singing Hills Blvd. in Sioux City, the grill has award-winning chefs preparing the menu. Local favorites like the tikka masala, the korma, and the tandoori are all cooked to order in the grill’s traditional wood-burning tandoor oven.

1. Half Moon Bar & Grill

The top restaurant in the Sioux City area according to Yelp is Half Moon Bar & Grill. With 4.7 stars on Yelp and popular American dishes like the bacon cheeseburger, corn nuggets, and Cajun dry rub wings, it’s no wonder the restaurant comes highly rated. Some customers have even called the restaurant the best dive bar in the area.

Half Moon Bar & Grill is located at 714 S Lewis Blvd. in Sioux City.