Governor Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 3 more counties

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation in three additional counties.

According to a release, Reynolds has granted Jackson, Jones, and Grundy counties to receive help from the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Care Management Program after severe storms caused widespread damage in Iowa on August 10.

Reynolds previously issued disaster proclamations for the following counties:

Benton

Cedar

Clarke

Greene

Hardin

Iowa

Jasper

Linn

Muscatine

Polk

Poweshiek

Scott

Tama

Washington

Iowa residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report any damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities, and other storm-related information may be reported.

Latest Stories