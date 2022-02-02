DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made her pitch for a corporate tax cut plan during an event Wednesday morning at bookbinding company LBS in Des Moines.

Governor Reynolds has proposed a plan to lower Iowa’s corporate tax rates. Governor Reynolds has said that lowering costs for corporations would jump start hiring in Iowa.

The plan faces opposition from Democrats in the minority at the statehouse. They argue the tax cuts won’t do anything to alleviate Iowa’s workforce issue as similar past tax cuts have failed to do so either.