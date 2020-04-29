Governor Reynolds defends opening businesses as Iowa virus cases grow

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in the state, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Gov. Reynolds permitted statewide health systems to resume elective procedures as well as farmers markets under distancing parameters starting April 27. Reynolds stated the end of April as when the current “bulk of declarations” on business closings will expire. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is defending her actions to open restaurants and other businesses in a majority of Iowa counties with few coronavirus cases.

Reynolds says University of Iowa professors who warned reopening business now could cause a second wave of infections were presenting a model that was a snapshot in time.

She says improved testing and mitigation efforts have successfully prevented hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Health officials reported 467 new cases Wednesday for a total of more than 6,800 in Iowa.

An additional 12 people died, increasing the total to 148 deaths.