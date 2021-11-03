Governor Reynolds addresses child care shortage

CARLISLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa has been facing a child-care crisis for years and it was only made worse during the pandemic.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds promised new tools to help families find child care and get Iowans back to work.

“This should make it easier for child care providers to run their businesses more effectively and efficiently and focus their time on what they do best: and that’s to provide children with high-quality care,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The governor addressed some of the recommendations of a report compiled by her childcare task force which included implementing a child care management system, creating a “best place for working parents” designation for employers, and introducing funding for an integrated model of child care and preschool learning opportunities.

Gov. Reynolds added these actions are just the beginning.

“We’re going to support working families and do everything that we can to unleash our state’s incredible workforce. and when we do, we’ll have an economy that’s on the path in place to bring broad-based long-term prosperity that’s capable of lasting for years,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The governor also announced the Department of Human Services will soon have $200 million to give out in grants to childcare providers who suffered financial loss during the pandemic.

Since the begining of the pandemic, Iowa has spend more than $137 million in state and federal funding to support childcare.

Annually, the child care shortage costs the Iowa economy approximately $935 million.