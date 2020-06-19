Gov. Reynolds won’t give timeline for Iowa felon voting order

Matthew Bruce, of Des Moines, Iowa, leads a Black Lives Matter demonstration outside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has plenty of time to draft and sign an executive order enabling felons to vote in Iowa before the November election.

Despite the pressure of advocacy groups and protesters who stood outside her office door Thursday shouting “let them vote,” she declined to say when she’d sign the order.

Reynolds has tried unsuccessfully to get the legislature to pass a constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights after felons complete their sentences.

Iowa is the only state to automatically revoke voting rights for felons and to require them to individually petition the governor to get their rights back.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts as she updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)

Black Lives Matter protesters rally outside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Black Lives Matter protesters chant outside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Black Lives Matter protesters chant during a demonstration outside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

