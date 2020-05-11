Gov. Reynolds will be taking on a ‘modified quarantine’ plan after White House staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds announced in a news conference on Monday that she will be taking on a “modified quarantine” plan after the Vice President’s Press Secretary tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor visited the White House and spoke with President Trump and Vice President Pence on Wednesday about Iowa’s COVID-19 response.

On Friday, Gov. Reynolds joined the VP, Senator Grassley, and Senator Ernst in Iowa to meet with religious leaders and hosted a roundtable discussion about the importance of the food supply chain.

She mentions that during that time they learned that one of Pence’s staffers, his Press Secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus.

During the weekend, the governor was notified that Miller was around her during the visit to the White House but said she had no direct contact with VP’s Press Secretary.

The governor said out of an abundance of caution she will follow a “modified quarantine” plan that’s similar to what Dr. Fauci and other White House administration members have announced they’re doing.

Gov. Reynolds mentions that she will have her temperature taken and be tested daily.

She said during the news conference Monday that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

Her temperature will be taken before entering the State Emergency Operations Center, which is a part of the daily routine at the center.

The governor said she will practice social distancing and wear a face mask when interacting with other people, which she mentions will be minimal.

Reynolds mentions that she will still be serving the State of Iowa as governor during this critical time.