Gov. Reynolds unveils new website for COVID-19 in Iowa

JOHNSON, Iowa (KCAU) – Between COVID-19 case updates, Governor proclamations, and health-related information, many people may feel overwhelmed trying to find the information about the virus in Iowa.

On Tuesday, Governor Reynolds unveiled a new resource dashboard for coronavirus in the state.

It contains up-to-date information about case numbers and statistics as well as resources for mental health and unemployment.

Governor Kim Reynolds explained that providing information to residents in Iowa is key to helping ease fears during these unprecedented times.

“And this was all done to faciliate critical information sharing and coordinating healthcare resources within a region and across the state during this crisis. Our goal from the beginning has been to provide Iowans with information they need understand the current situation and what it means for them. The dashboard includes numbers that I report in my press conference each day, and more,” said Gov. Reynolds.

You can visit the website by clicking here.