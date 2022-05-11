AGENCY, Iowa (WHO) – Governor Kim Reynolds was in Wapello County Tuesday touring small businesses to get a better idea about the struggles they face finding workers.

Reynolds made a visit to Mrs. Bosner’s Egg Noodles in the town of Agency. The family-owned business has supplied grocery stores with its noodles for nearly half a century. But the company is struggling to find workers as it plans a major expansion of its production facility.

“They’re trying to scale and grow, and they have so much capacity. And it’s just hard right now. And I hear that across every sector, so this just is a common theme. That’s why we’re trying to do everything we can to match Iowans up with the opportunities that exist in small towns and in big cities. Across the board we’ve got opportunities,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Wapello County’s unemployment rate is 3.5-percent, that’s slightly higher than the state’s 3.3-percent mark.