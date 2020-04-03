Gov. Reynolds stresses importance of social distancing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – There have been no new orders from Governor Reynolds on Friday; however, she said folks need to take her order of social distancing seriously.

“Really be strategic in how we are applying these orders because right now I have ordered that. You can’t gather in social groups larger than ten. That is a simple misdemeanor, so there are already some punitive measures in place for doing that,” Reynolds said.

South Dakota’s Governor said their social distancing measures are also effective and added that because of the precautions, the state’s infection peak has been delayed by a few months.