Gov. Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation on Friday that will extend critical regulatory relief for an additional 30 days for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 recovery.
The proclamation will continue to strongly encourage Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The disaster proclamation also continues to extend the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads.
