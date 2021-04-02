Gov. Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. Iowa is planning to use millions of dollars in federal pandemic funds on a long-term plan to improve data management across state agencies, a second information technology project that may not fit the purpose of the aid. State and federal auditors this week told Iowa’s executive branch to return millions of dollars to the state’s $1.25 billion coronavirus relief fund that have been spent on new accounting and human resources software. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation on Friday that will extend critical regulatory relief for an additional 30 days for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 recovery.

The proclamation will continue to strongly encourage Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The disaster proclamation also continues to extend the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads.

To read the full proclamation, click here.