Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation to extend public health measures

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives at a news conference to update the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) –Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days.

The proclamation extends public health mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments such as requiring bars and restaurants to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking, to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar and limit congregating together closer than six feet.

Requirements for social distancing, hygiene, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission also remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters, and other establishments.

The proclamation also authorizes schools with buildings damaged by the derecho to offer instruction by remote learning with approval from the Department of Education.

The proclamation is now in effect until 11:59 p.m. on September 20.

