Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation, lifts spectator limits for sporting, recreational events

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that changes existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release, the proclamation continues to require that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn.

Spectator limits for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for high school-sponsored events, will be lifted on January 8.

Other public health measures have been extended until Saturday, February 6.

The proclamation can found online here.