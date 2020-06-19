Gov. Reynolds signs coronavirus lawsuit protection bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bill Republican lawmakers passed that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants, and other businesses was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The measure, which is retroactive to January 1, 2020, was vigorously opposed by Democrats, who tried repeatedly to amend it to offer protections for meatpacking plant workers and residents of nursing homes.
Republicans defeated those efforts. Similar efforts to curb what supporters consider frivolous lawsuits are underway in Congress and several other states.
