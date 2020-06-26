Gov. Reynolds signs bill, updating Iowa licensing requirements

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill updating licensing requirements in the state of Iowa, making it easier for people to work in the state.

Some of the key components of the bill include recognizing out-of-state licenses.

If a skilled professional from another state wants to work in Iowa, they will not have to obtain that same license again.

The bill will also waive fees for low-income Iowans to help remove monetary barriers.

While Workforce Development has been a key priority for the governor, Reynolds said this bill is also a step in one of her other priorities, criminal justice reform.

“It also puts in place a universal standard for considering criminal convictions and licensure, ensuring that an offense must be directly related to the practice of the profession if it’s going to be used as a reason to deny a license. And this will again enable more ex-offenders to enter the workforce. And, it’s an important part of our second chances agenda,” Gov. Reynolds said.

The bill is another move in Governor Reynolds’ push to help felon rights in the state of Iowa.

