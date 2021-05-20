Gov. Reynolds signs bill banning vaccine passports

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 26, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Gov. Reynolds signed a bill into law that bans the mandatory disclosure of whether a person has received a vaccination for COVID-19.

HF 889 bans state and local governments from issuing identification cards that identifies a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The bill also states that businesses that require proof of vaccination from customers, clients, or others will become ineligible for state contracts or grants, while allowing exceptions for health and long-term care facilities.

The bill states a “business” is a retailer required to obtain a sales tax permit, nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations, an establishment which is open to the public at large or where entrance is limited by a cover charge or membership requirement.

The Iowa Senate passed the bill on a 32-16 decision on May 5, which sent the bill to Gov. Reynolds’ desk.

Reynolds has stated she opposes vaccine passports, saying some adults in Iowa don’t have the resources to figure out how or where to get the vaccine. She tweeted earlier this month that she “looked forward to signing” the bill.