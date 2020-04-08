Gov. Reynolds signs proclamation to declare April 9 as ‘Day of Prayer’ in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at a news conference on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Pa. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation to declare Thursday as a “Day of Prayer” in Iowa.

She’s urging Iowans to “unite in prayer” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and inviting them to participate in the 59th Annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast, which will be offered entirely online this year.

The power of prayer and faith in God is something that has guided so many of us in good times and bad. We have all been impacted by COVID-19. Some of us have lost a loved one and others know those who are sick. Whether you are a nurse on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, a grocery store worker, the truck driver making a delivery, or someone laid off at home, this has been a challenging and stressful time. Let us join together and pray for our neighbors, communities and state. From Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

On Thursday, it will mark the start of the Jewish festival Passover and is also the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday, which is before Easter Sunday.

Normally, hundreds of Iowans would be gathering in Des Moines for the 59th annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast. But because of COVID-19, that has been moved entirely online and made free of charge. The Governor and I encourage everyone to join us for that event to celebrate this Day of Prayer. From Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg

