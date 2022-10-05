DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Governor Kim Reynolds made her choice for district associate judge in Judicial District 3B on Tuesday.

Jessica Noll, of Akron, was selected to fill one of four new district associate judge positions in the 3B district. Noll already serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law PLC in Sioux City. Prior to practicing law she received both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.

The four new positions were created by the Iowa legislature in this year’s session through House File 2481.

Three candidates were originally considered for the vacancy with Noll and one other attorney being formally nominated for the position. District 3B includes Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties.