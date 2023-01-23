DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds School Choice Bill is on its way to becoming law.

On Monday night, the Iowa House of Representatives passed the contentious legislation sending it on to the Senate where it is expected to also pass.

This is the governors third attempt at getting a school voucher proposal through the legislature. Reynolds made it her top priority during the Fall election. Since the legislative session opened earlier this month, the measure has consumed debate at the state capitol with hundreds of people attending hearings and legislative sessions debated Monday night in the House was on party lines.

“It’s pretty frustrating, I know, it’s frustrating to sit here. Imagine how frustrating it will be for us in a few moments when all the word we’ve been hearing from all of our voters for so long are about to be ignored,” said Minority Leader Rep. Jennifer Konfrst.

“Why would a parent want to choose an educational savings account? Why? You know they can just open enroll to another public school, well maybe they don’t trust the public schools anymore,” said Rep. John Willis.

The House passed the legislation on to the senate on a vote of 54-45 Monday night.

Debate of the bill moved the Iowa Senate.