Gov. Reynolds requests $222 million in pandemic relief for Iowa cities

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Governor Kim Reynolds requested $222 million in pandemic relief from the American Rescue Package of 2021 (ARPA) that will allow 930 city governments to access federal funding starting Friday.

The Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds will provide $19.53 billion nationally to support tens of thousands of non-entitlements (NEUs), which are local governments serving a population under 50,000.

$111 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds will be available this fiscal year and an additional $111 million will be available next year.

Cities have 30 days to submit applications to the Iowa Department of Management to receive these federal funds. Cities will also have full say in how the money will be spent while following compliance with federal guidance and parameters.

Iowa has worked with hundreds of municipalities and the Iowa League of Cities on pre-spending plans to ease the administration of the federal funds they will receive.

Over one-third of all eligible cities in Iowa have already completed the paperwork to access these funds.

Information on the application process can be found here.

The Department of the Treasury will make payments to each state for distribution to NEUs within each state. Treasury is providing the guidance to assist States with their distribution of these funds to NEUs. That guidance can be found here.