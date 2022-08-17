DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa is one of America’s top ethanol-producing states, but another form of green energy was in the spotlight Wednesday.

Governor Kim Reynolds declared August 17 as “Iowa Solar Day.” To celebrate, solar industry leaders and supporters gathered for “Solar Day at the Iowa State Fair” for a live reading of the Governor’s proclamation.

“Solar energy provides a drought-proof revenue stream for Iowa farmers that’s needed now more than ever. Land leases for solar projects enable farmers to preserve and enhance our natural resources for generations to come,” said Ray Gaesser, Chair of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum. “Today we are celebrating the sun, but we also celebrate all forms of energy from our farms, including wind energy, ethanol, biodiesel, biogas and more.”

The Governor’s proclamation reads:

Whereas, Iowa is a world leader for the production, development and technology of renewable energy. These industries create jobs in Iowa and grow the state’s economy.

Whereas, Iowa has the potential to add enough solar to meet the state’s electric needs more than 150 times over.

Whereas, Solar energy has become an important option for Iowa farmers, businesses and homeowners to manage their energy future.

Whereas, Solar energy benefits both rural and urban Iowa, with solar installations in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Whereas, Iowa’s solar industry employs more than 800 people and nearly 100 businesses involved in the supply chain.

Whereas, More than $708 million has been invested in solar in Iowa, growing local economies.

Now, THEREFORE, I, Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa, do hereby proclaim August 17, 2022 as IOWA SOLAR DAY.

“Solar has been a true success story in our state. This technology has become an economic engine that is powering our communities and economy,” said Troy Van Beek, board member of the Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association.