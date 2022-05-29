DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — In an effort to increase awareness of invasive species and the impact they have on Iowa’s ecosystems and economy, Governor Kim Reynolds recently proclaimed June as Invasive Species Awareness Month in Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), each year, public and private organizations spend millions of dollars in an effort to control invasive plants, insects, diseases and animal species in Iowa’s woodlands and urban areas.

Invasive species, such as emerald ash borer, Asian longhorned beetle, spongy moth and oriental bittersweet threaten Iowa’s ecosystem by competing with and destroying native trees and disrupting the natural complex habitat system.

Iowa woodlands, wildlands and waterways draw hundreds of thousands of tourists and recreational users each year. Raising awareness of invasive species and their impacts is an important step towards behavior change, which can prevent the introduction and spread of invasive species.

Invasive Species Awareness Month provides an opportunity for government agencies, businesses, industries, conservation and recreation groups, and community organizations to join forces, and take action against the introduction and spread of invasive species in Iowa.

Learn more about forest invasive species on the DNR website.