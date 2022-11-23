DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two tom turkeys Tuesday, but with a digital twist.

Gov. Reynolds said this year the state is honoring the tradition of the pardoning event a little differently due to the statewide order currently in place to protect flocks from the bird flu.

Gov. Reynolds pardoned Stars and Stripes, who are Iowa’s official turkeys for 2022. They were raised by the Slinger family from Ellsworth, Iowa.

She wrapped up the event by reading out a proclamation pardoning the turkeys.

“Now, therefore I, Kim Reynolds, Governor of the great state of Iowa, do proudly proclaim Stars and Stripes of Iowa’s great turkey industry. They are free to roam this Thanksgiving Day,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The governor also thanked the families that own and operate 130 turkey farms in Iowa.