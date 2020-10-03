Gov. Reynolds orders flags to be flown half-staff on Sunday

A flag flies at half staff under hazy skies due to wildfires in the west, in memory of judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Council Bluffs, Iowa., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be at half-staff on Sunday in honor of a memorial service.

Flags in Iowa are expected to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday to honor the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. During the first weekend of October, firefighters who died in the line of duty are honored.

Flags should be put at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. Flags will be at half-staff at the State Capitol Building, Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout Iowa.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to lower their flags as well.

The governor of Nebraska has also issued a half-staff order.