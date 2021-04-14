Gov. Reynolds notes vaccine worries but urges people to get shots

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 26, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — With significant numbers of Iowans already showing a hesitancy to get a coronavirus vaccine, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expressing concern that the pause in use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine could solidify a resistance among some people.

She said Wednesday that it’s important that people don’t jump to conclusions about vaccine safety.

Federal agencies paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are investigating six cases of blood clots in women.

Reynolds received the vaccine six weeks ago and had only minor side effects. Iowa has fully vaccinated 33.8% of its adult population over 18 but 20 counties this week refused vaccine allotments after failure to fill vaccine slots.

The state is beginning informational campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy.