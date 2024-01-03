DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds listened to lobbyists in a virtual meeting as they summarized what their asks would be for the upcoming session.

Dozens of organizations dialed in to an hour long meeting, with each person having the chance to speak for two to three minutes on what priorities they want to see tackled this year.

Food Bank of Iowa asked the governor to provide more state funds to the state’s food banks. Just one week ago, the state informed the U.S. Department of Agriculture that the state will not be applying for Summer EBT funds. Because of that, the Food Bank of Iowa President & CEO asked for a new channel of funding to help the 11% of Iowans living in poverty.

Community Colleges for Iowa asked the state to increase annual funding for community colleges by $10 million. The organizations executive director stated that 86% of community college graduates stay in Iowa to work and that is why the state should increase funds to these entities even more.

Other organizations were talking about the benefits of tax relief from changes two years ago to personal and corporate income tax code. While the changes to personal income tax did not bring the rate down to 0% in the state; it lowers the percentage every year up until 2026. Even with a couple more years left of lower rates, organizations are calling for the 0% personal income tax rate now.

“Moreover, we would support you, Governor Reynolds, and the legislative leadership in crafting a strategic path towards the complete elimination of the income tax,” said Taylor Raygor, the state director for Americans for Prosperity. “This bold move would make Iowa an attractive destination for businesses and individuals seeking a state committed to fostering economic freedom.”

Governor Reynolds thanked Iowans for their comments or concerns regarding how the legislative body should prioritize issues for the session starting on January 8. Reynolds’ priorities will be outlined on Jan. 9 in her Condition of the State address.