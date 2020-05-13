Gov. Reynolds highlights Sioux City restaurant while considering bar, restaurant restrictions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds’ order keeping bars and restaurants closed in Woodbury and 21 other Iowa counties is set to expire on Friday.

The governor is expected to update that order Wednesday, but so far there’s no indication if she will allow openings to continue or extend the closures.

Meanwhile, Reynolds says she understands that many business owners are hurting. During Tuesday’s media briefing, she highlighted Sneaky’s Chicken, a family-run Sioux City business.

“Under normal circumstances they would be making plans to celebrate their 41st anniversary next week. Instead, they are seriously evaluating their ability to continue to keep their doors open,” said Reynolds said.

“Foremost, I care about the health of all the people in the community. There’s another side to this entire venture that’s going on. That’s it. I know a lot of restaurant owners and bar owners in this business. and I know they are all feeling the pain pretty hard right now,” Sneaky’s Chicken owner Dave Ferris said.

Ferris said he was contacted this morning by a member of the governors administration and asked for his thoughts on the current situation.

Open since 1979, Ferris said 75%of his business model is currently shutdown.