Gov. Reynolds extends state’s relief program, hopes social distancing helps end the spread of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The economic impact of COVID-19 is still taking its toll and with an uncertain future, Governor Reynolds expanded the state’s relief program to $24 million with hopes social distancing measures help end the virus’s grip on the state.

“We see that and we’re seeing some of the reflection of that and hopefully we’ll turn the corner and start talking about dialing back up the economy,” Reynolds said.

According to Reynolds, small business owners have requested more than $100 million in assistance.

Iowa will be receiving about one billion dollars in Federal COVID-19 relief.

Reynolds said details on how that money will be used may be released next week.

She also said state officials will meet next week to see if it will be necessary to extend school closures.