Gov. Reynolds extends Public Health Disaster proclamation to May 30

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Johnston, Iowa, where she provided updates on the COVID-19 vaccination efforts. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation on Friday that will extend critical regulatory relief for an additional 30 days.

The proclamation will continue to strongly encourage Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The disaster proclamation also continues to extend the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads.

The proclamation will expire on May 30 at 11:59 p.m.

To read the full proclamation, click here.