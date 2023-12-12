DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa farmers are in a race against time with winter weather just around the corner.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an extension of the Harvest proclamation to expand the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure.

The proclamation continues through January 11th, 2024 unless terminated or the Governor again extends the provisions.

It permits vehicles transporting feed such as corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, and fertilizers as well as manure to carry overweight loads up to 90,000 pounds gross weight without a permit.

The order applies to transport on all highways, except the Interstate systems.

Drivers still must take caution and follow all maximum weight allowances for roadways and bridges. While this helps the Agriculture sector some critics say continuing the extension could lead to further road damage.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will monitor the operation of this order to assure public safety.

For more information go to iowadot.gov/proclamations.