Gov. Reynolds extends disaster proclamation for derecho-impacted counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) –Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the disaster proclamation for counties impacted by the August 10 derecho.
The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather. The following counties part of the proclamation include:
- Audubon
- Benton
- Boone
- Cass
- Cedar
- Clarke
- Clinton
- Dallas
- Greene
- Grundy
- Guthrie
- Hardin
- Iowa
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Johnson
- Jones
- Linn
- Madison
- Marshall
- Muscatine
- Polk
- Poweshiek
- Scott
- Story
- Tama
- Washington
The proclamation temporarily suspends regulator provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state of Iowa.
Latest Stories
- Nebraska to end nearly all social distancing restrictions
- Siouxland Forecast: September 10, 2020
- Gridlock continues as ‘skinny’ COVID-19 relief package fails
- Nebraska Supreme Court rules to place expanded gambling on ballot, withhold medical cannabis
- Democrats demand action from the FCC to support Lifeline Program for low-income Americans