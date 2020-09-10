Gov. Reynolds extends disaster proclamation for derecho-impacted counties

File-This June 18, 2020, file photo shows Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updating the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds on Monday, June 29, 2020, signed into law a bill that requires women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, trying again to institute a restriction similar to one struck down two years ago by the Iowa Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) –Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the disaster proclamation for counties impacted by the August 10 derecho.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather. The following counties part of the proclamation include:

Audubon

Benton

Boone

Cass

Cedar

Clarke

Clinton

Dallas

Greene

Grundy

Guthrie

Hardin

Iowa

Jackson

Jasper

Johnson

Jones

Linn

Madison

Marshall

Muscatine

Polk

Poweshiek

Scott

Story

Tama

Washington

The proclamation temporarily suspends regulator provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state of Iowa.

