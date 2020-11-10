Gov. Reynolds enacts COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations, case numbers, deaths continue to rise

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) — The increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the state of Iowa has Gov. Kim Reynolds adding more restrictions in the hope of slowing the spread so the healthcare system does not become overwhelmed.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, the governor again resisted enacting a statewide mask mandate but did make some mask requirements for some gatherings, youth sports, restaurants, and personal service industries.

Reynolds said she understands the COVID-19 “fatigue” Iowans are dealing with but we “cant let our guard down.”

The new restrictions go into effect Nov. 11 at 12:01 a.m. until Monday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Here is a summary of the measures provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Gathering Restrictions: Social, community, recreational, or leisure

● If more than 10 people:

○ 6 feet distancing between groups

○ Groups limited to 8 people, with the exception of households larger than 8

○ Take other reasonable measures to ensure social distancing, increase hygiene, etc.

● If more than 25 people and indoors, all participants over 2 years old must wear masks except

when eating and drinking.

● If more than 100 people and outdoors, all participants over 2 years old must wear masks except

when eating and drinking.

● All these restrictions apply to wedding receptions, including distancing, group limitations, and

mask requirement if the event is sufficiently large

Youth and High School Sports:

● If more than 25 people and indoors, all spectators over 2 years old must wear masks and

maintain 6 feet distance from other spectators

● Only two spectators permitted for each youth athlete

● Athletes of any age can be closer than six feet and are not required to wear masks

Restaurants and Bars: Restaurant or bar, including a wedding reception venue, winery, brewery,

distillery, country club, or other social or fraternal clubs

● Six feet distancing between groups

● Groups limited to 8 people unless larger group is all same household

● Seated when eating or drinking and limit congregating

Personal Service Establishments: Salons, barbershops, massage therapy establishments, tattoo

establishments, and tanning facilities

● Ensure that all customers are six feet apart when performing services

● Mandated to wear masks, except when performing face services

Closer/Prolonged Contact Establishments: Bowling alleys, pool halls, bingo halls, arcades, indoor

playgrounds, children’s play centers

● Ensure that groups and individuals are six feet apart at establishment

● Groups limited to eight people unless larger group is all same household

Remote Working/Other Employer Measures: All employers shall evaluate whether any more of their employees can feasibly work remotely and to the extent reasonable, shall take steps to enable such employees to work from home. Those remaining open shall take other reasonable precautions.