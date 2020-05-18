Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Gov. Reynolds: Economic health just as important as public health

Iowa News

'Consequences of keeping businesses closed could have even greater impact than virus itself'

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHBF) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced some changes to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website Monday while continuing to shift the state’s focus to “the recovery phase.”

“We’re at a point where we can and must strike a balance between managing virus activity for the long term and getting our economy up and running again,” Reynolds said. “It’s not a matter of prioritizing one over the other. It’s about prioritizing both. The long-term consequences of keeping businesses closed are far-reaching and could have an even greater impact on Iowans than the virus itself.”

With four more COVID-19 deaths announced Monday, Iowa’s total now sits at 355. The state has 14,955 positive cases, 7,324 recovered and 103,148 Iowans tested, for a rate of 1 in 31 residents.

The state’s website — coronavirus.iowa.gov — will now display updates in real time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss