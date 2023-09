DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Several members of the Iowa State Patrol are headed to the U.S. Mexico border.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is deploying 30 troopers to help with criminal interdiction, crime prevention, traffic enforcement, and law enforcement assistance.

They will return on Oct 2.

Meanwhile, as South Dakota’s governor is sending 50 national guardsmen to the border, a group of Iowa National Guard soldiers deployed to the border will return home tomorrow.